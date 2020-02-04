Mrs. Isabell Burt, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Burt is survived by her son, Jerry Burt (Lucretia); four grandsons, Chad Burt (Kelli), Gary Estes (Tricia), Tenn Estes (Diane), Rob Lynch (Sonnie); numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Roy Burt; daughter, Dorothy J. Lynch; grandson, Jared Burt; parents, Earnest and Eula Bass Meadows; four brothers, Maurice Meadows, Theodore Meadows, Raymond Meadows and Rupert Meadows; three sisters, Carrie Lee Trussell, Ethel Gauntt, Grace Parker and long time dear friend, CP Reams “Big’ Un”. She was a lifelong devoted member of East Tallassee United Methodist Church. She loved her family and will be truly missed by her family. She worked as a lifelong employee of Mount Vernon Mills. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
