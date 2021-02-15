Mrs. Jean M. Boulware, a resident of Clanton, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the age of 80. Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. from Rose Hill Cemetery with Erron Price and Randall Mims officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Boulware is survived by her husband, Tom Boulware; son, Kelvin Boulware (Kim); daughters, Gina Willis (Ken) and Ellen Daughtry (Vernon); five grandchildren, Laura Varden (Aaron), Heather Shropshire (Blake), Luke Willis (Hailey), Russell Boulware, Perry Boulware; three great grandchildren, Ryley Willis, Abram Willis and Camille Willis. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.