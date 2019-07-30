Mrs. Jeane Chambliss, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the age of 70. Memorial services will be held Thursday, August 01, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Chambliss is survived by her children, Stacy Chambliss (Alicia), John Chambliss (Joni) and Sara Brown; thirteen grand children and five great grand children and brother, Doug Rodgers (Shelby) and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Mattie Mae Rodgers; son, James Chambliss and sister, Wanza Landers. Mrs. Chambliss loved to draw and loved flowers. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 01, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until service time, at Jeffcoat Funeral Home, Tallassee, Alabama.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
