Mrs. Jerry Ann Smith Barrington, 77, of Tallassee, passed away March 21, 2020. She was born August 6, 1942. There will be a private funeral service and burial. She is preceded in death by two infant sons, Randall Troy and Forrest Cameron Barrington; father and mother, James Olin Smith and Mattie Hall Smith; sisters, Barbara Gail Jackson and Mary Ann Waldrop and brother, Jimmy Wayne Smith. She is survived by her husband of over 56 years, John F. “Sammy” Barrington; daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Will Solomon; grandsons, Forrest Payne and Hayden Barrington Solomon; a godson, Alex Mask, his wife Jessica, and sons, Bentley and Jude; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and good friends who loved to travel with her and go to auctions and flea markets. Jerry worked for the State of Alabama for 29 years. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
