Mrs. Jewell Clayton, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Pastor John David Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Clayton is survived by her daughters, Pamela Harms (Kevin), Gwendolyn Scoggins and Nona Watkins (Brett); grandchildren, Susan Junkin (Mike), Phillip Watkins (Bekah), Steven Watkins (Robbie), Derek Scoggins (Samantha), Tara Harms and Justin Harms; great grandchildren, Beverly Stewart, Ashley Marques (Chris), Laney Junkin, Rylan, Rhys and Renyn Watkins, Emily, Oliver and Austin Watkins, Colton, Caroline and Cayden Harms and Rosalie and Anna Scoggins and her great great grandchildren, Theo Levine and Lumi Marques. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty three years, Mr. Howard Clayton. Mrs. Clayton was a long time member of Tallassee Church of Christ where she loved her church family. She enjoyed her records, dancing, reading and playing her practical jokes. Jewell loved her family and was loved by all who knew her. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time, at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
