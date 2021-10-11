Mrs. Joanne Burton Hornsby, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born December 12, 1934, in Tallapoosa County to Herman and Florence Burton.
Mrs. Hornsby is survived by her Daughter, Sharon Hornsby Brantley (David Brantley); two grandchildren, David Brantley III (Ashley Kiefer Brantley), Richard Brantley II (Katie Long Brantley); five great grandchildren, Evie, Lucy, Lottie, Eli and Mark.
Mrs. Hornsby is preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Hornsby; son, Gregory R. Hornsby; parents, Herman and Florence Burton; sister, Shirley Jinks and brother, Billy W. Burton.
Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and a Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m. from Carrville Baptist Church with Pastor Ben Nobles officiating. Jeffcoat Funeral home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
