Mrs. Juanita Coan Baker, a resident of Reeltown, Alabama, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the age of 85. She was born February 6, 1936, in Tallassee, Alabama to Albert Lee and Susie Coan.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her sons, Richard Earl Baker (LaShanne), Robert Eric Baker (Nancy), Jamie Coan Baker (Cindy); siblings, Ronnal Coan (Cindy), Susan Newman (Floyd Earl), Tim Coan (Anita); seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Baker and grandson Robert Lanier Baker.
Mrs. Baker worked for 31 years in banking, loved to work in her garden and was an excellent cook.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Old Sharon Cemetery in Reeltown, Alabama with Pastor Tim Smith officiating. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
