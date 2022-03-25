Mrs. Juanita H. Bowles, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born September 29, 1928, in Geneva, Alabama, to James Oliver and Ethel Tindell Holloway.
Mrs. Bowles is survived by her children, William Kim Bowles (Nadine), Karen Schmidt (Tom); grandchildren, Teresa Bright (Jimmy), Courtney Mann (Kevin), Kimberly Peaden (Ryan), Dusty Bowles, Tommy Schmidt (Sara), and Christina Sumner (Todd,); great grandchildren, Meri-Kathryn Smith (Austin), Isabellah Bright, Addy Greyce Peaden, Sadie Fayth Peaden, Hallie Kate Mann, Hudson Mann, Avery Jane Mann, Kaylee Marie Raiford, Erizen Bowles, Bernard Schmidt, Eleanor Schmidt, Theodore Schmidt; sister, Joyce Williams (Pete) and several nieces and nephews
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years William Dixon Bowles; son, Russell (Rusty) Dixon Bowles; parents, James Oliver Holloway and Ethel Tindell Holloway; sister, Montez Cutts; brother, Jesse James Holloway; grandson, Eric Bowles and granddaughter, Angel Bowles.
Mrs. Bowles was a charter member of Tallaweka Baptist Church and she worked 26 years as a teller, assistant cashier, assistant branch manager and the branch manager at the Bank of Tallassee and worked as a clerk at the City of Tallassee. She loved working in her yard daily, working in her garden and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to play bridge and host people in her home.
Graveside Services will be Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Hal Miller and Fred Watrous officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tallaweka Baptist Church, 1419 Gilmer Ave., Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
