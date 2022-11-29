Mrs. Judy Carol Stinchcomb of Tallassee was welcomed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on November 22, 2022. She was born on July 29, 1945, to Bob and Lena Lumpkin.
Judy married the love of her life James Stinchcomb on September 2, 1972. They shared 50 wonderful years together. Judy loved life and had a contagious laugh. When she would get tickled, one couldn’t help but laugh with her.
Judy is survived by her husband James Stinchcomb; brother-in-law Billy Wayne Stinchcomb; and several cousins.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Chana Creek Primitive Baptist Church with graveside service to follow at 11:00 AM at Chana Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
