Mrs. Karen M. Gatewood, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 72. Mrs. Gatewood is survived by her brother, William L. Ridgeway and her sister, Judith A. Ridgeway. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee “Bob” Gatewood and her parents, Frank M. and Bessie Malone Ridgeway. Karen was active with the VFW in Tallassee. She loved her arts and crafts, cooking, and was an activist for all animals. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Elmore County Humane Society @http://elmorehumane.org. As to Mrs. Gatewood’s wishes no services will be scheduled.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.