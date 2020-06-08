Mrs. Katie Cantrell, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 84. Mrs. Cantrell is survived by her children, Ray Bailey, Katie Mathews, Sandra Inscho and Roxanne Bartoszewics; sibling, Demple McCurdy; several grand and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kemp Ray Bailey; sons, Michael Wayne Bailey, Kemp Bailey, Jr.; granddaughter, Laura Jean Drost.
Mrs. Cantrell was a very special woman; she loved Jesus and wanted her family saved. She was stubborn and strong willed. She loved her children, every one of them. She worked hard and took care of six children alone and she was the best grandma. She was not afraid to do what was right. She was a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day. She was ours.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
