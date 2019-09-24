Mrs. Katie Triplette Scott, 81, of Tallassee, passed away September 19, 2019. She was born May 15, 1938. She is survived by her stepchildren, Glenn (Jackie) Scott, Diane Sutcliffe and Steven (Ginny) Scott; daughter-in-law, Frankie Scott; grandchildren, Clay Scott, Cody Scott, Rachel Patterson, Amanda Jankay; Walter Scott II, Valdarie VanDoren, and April Flowers; and a loving, extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Scott; daughter, Beverly Evans and son, Walter Scott. Graveside service will be Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 10:15 am at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, AL. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
