Mrs. Lisa H. Cross, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the age of 63. She was born March 13, 1958, in Tallassee, Alabama. Mrs. Cross is survived by her husband, Robert L. Cross; son, Doyle Stephens, Jr.; brother, Michael T. Hammonds (Kathy); sister, Rachel Hammonds; niece, Kimberly W. Hammonds; nephew, Michael W. Hammonds (Robin); great niece, Aubrie Hammonds; great nephew, Austin Hammonds. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Louise Hammonds. Mrs. Cross loved the Auburn Tigers Football. The family will receive friends Monday, July 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at East Tallassee Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mike McElroy officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Christian Church Cemetery. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
