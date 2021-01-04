Mrs. Lisa Hysmith Thomas, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday January 3, 2021 at the age of 50.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Rock Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Estes officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Edward Thomas; children, Thomas Walden, Kayla Walden (Shawn), Troy Walden (Alyssa), Rusty Thomas, Briar Thomas (Lauren) and Justin Thomas; grandchildren, Heaven Fralic, Carson Walden, Madison Fralic, Amirah Fralic; parents, Larry Hysmith and Reba Fulmer; siblings, Cindy Hysmith and Donald “Dock” Hysmith; two nephews, Brent Thrift and Dennis Morton; niece, Amber Carswell; mother-in-law, Shelia Britt and sister-in-law, Sonya Thornton.
She is preceded in death by her step father, Larry Fulmer; father-in-law, Glenn Thomas; step mother, Marie Renea Hysmith and father-in-law, Ted Britt.
Lisa loved her family and adored her children and grandchildren. She was dedicated to her church, Sunday School and WMU.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Rock Springs Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Jeffcoat Funeral Home, Lisa Thomas Monument Fund, P.O. Box 780758, Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
