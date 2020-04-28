Mrs. Louise A. Wallace, 98, of Tallassee, passed away April 28, 2020. She was born April 13, 1922. Due to the constraints brought about by the current coronavirus outbreak, a private funeral service will be held for the family. Friends may join the service via Facebook live at 11 am on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Wayne Wallace (Virginia), Kim Wallace (Claire) and Alan Wallace (Shan); nine grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, E. L. Wallace; sons, Danny Austin Wallace and Randy Dale Wallace and daughter, Jane Elizabeth Wallace. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
