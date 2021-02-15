Mrs. Louise Wall Butler Ennis, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away February 13, 2021, at the age of 97. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. graveside at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Eclectic, Alabama, with Rev. Brandon Fomby officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her children; Linda Reed, Peggy Taylor, Wayne Butler (Gayle), Mickey Butler, Sr. (Cheryl); grandchildren, John Thornton, Amy Dorminey, Paula Wilson Coker, Michael Wayne Taylor, Pam Taylor Breedlove, Deana Butler Gray, Doug Butler, Keith Butler, Kim McCullough, Mickey Butler, Jr., and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Irvin M. Butler and Wiley L. Ennis and her parents, Charlie and Flossie Wall. Mrs. Ennis was the last living sibling of seven sisters and one brother. Serving as active Pallbearers will be Michael Wayne Taylor, Doug Butler, Keith Butler, Josh Dorminey, Austin Dorminey, Wiatt Watson, Grayson Hammonds, Austin Gray, and Mark McGhee. Mrs. Ennis worked at the Mount Vernon Mills in Tallassee for 45 dedicated years. She is known by many for cooking the best biscuits and for her baking and canning skills. She had a true love for all her grandchildren who will cherish her memories with great love. Special recognition to fur-baby Maggie, who stayed by her side to the end. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the John Martin Thornton Memorial Scholarship Fund through Central Alabama Community Foundation @ https://cacfinfo.org/scholarships/john-martin-thornton-memorial-scholarship/. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practicing social distancing.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.