Mrs. Lucy Parker Funderburk, a lifelong resident of the Friendship Community in Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born May 03, 1931 to Dawson Floyd and Mary Lee Neighbors Parker.
Mrs. Funderburk is survived by her sons, David (Mona) Funderburk, Danny (Donna)
Funderburk and Dale (Rhonda) Funderburk; daughter, Dean (Allen) Bellot; brother,
Thurman (Mary) Parker; seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of seventy years, Robert Earl Funderburk;
parents, Dawson and Mary Lee Parker; brothers, Robert Floyd Parker, Jack Parker,
Donald Parker, Roy Parker and Wayne Parker; sisters, Viola Osborne and Millie Parker.
Lucy was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church where she played the piano for
many years. She loved to cook and help her sister, Viola Osborne, with her catering
services.
Graveside services will be Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Friendship
Baptist Church Cemetery, Tallassee, Alabama with Rev. Ronnie Knight officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Baptist Church,
4345 Friendship Road, Tallassee, Alabama 36078.
