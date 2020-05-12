Mrs. Mahella Chavers Huggins, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at the age of 79. A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Hebron Church of Christ, with Adam Tuner officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Mrs. Mahella’s home. Mrs. Huggins is survived by her children, James M. Huggins (Melissa), John D. Huggins (Jeana), Joe P. Huggins: grandchildren, James Robert Lee Huggins, Eric Huggins (Rachel), Jordan Huggins (Christina), Chelsea Huggins-Polis (Michael), Jake McGhee, Cody McGhee, Ivy McGhee and four great grandchildren; sister, Sharene Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmie” G. Huggins; parents, Milton and Martha Chavers; sister, Marie Stevens and daughter-in-law, Doris Thomas Huggins. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mt. Hebron Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 4530 Mt. Hebron Road, Eclectic, Alabama, 36024.
