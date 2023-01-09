Mrs. Margaret Holt Pollard, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2023 at the age of 97. She was born August 18, 1925 in Tallassee, Alabama, to JT and Florence Holt.
Mrs. Pollard is survived by her daughter, Linda Sue Pollard Golden (Ronnie); her son, Charles Houston Pollard; grandchildren, Vicki Pollard Howell (Frank), Valeri Pollard Mabray (Mike),
Mara Golden Harrison (Reese), Cale Houston Golden and Ronald Gage Golden (Brittany); great grandchildren, Chasidi Howell, Chelsi Howell Brewbaker (Mac), Houston Mabray (Ashlyn), Bailee Mabray, Anne Margaret Harrison, Evelyn Harrison, Vivian Harrison, Hudsyn Golden and Knox Golden.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Wallace Houston Pollard; her parents, JT and Florence Holt and her two brothers, Bob Holt and Buck Holt.
Mrs. Pollard was a founding member of Carrville Baptist Church and currently a member of Elam Baptist Church. She served Community Hospital in Tallassee for many years. After retirement, she continued to care for her friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 6, 2023 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery.
