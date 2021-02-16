Mrs. Marjorie Lynn Hannahs (Lynn), 66, of Eclectic, Alabama and Fort Walton Beach, Florida, gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, February 7, 2021. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Lavon Ashley and Mary Elizabeth Ashley and stepson, Robert Wells. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Hannahs; daughter, Sherry Kones of Eclectic, Alabama; stepson, Shawn Tharp of Tallassee, Alabama; brother, Randall Ashley of Gardendale, Alabama; sister, Denise Buckner (David) of Tallassee, Alabama; two granddaughters, Kirsten and Kylie; step granddaughter, Leanne and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lynn had a kind spirit and a loving heart of servitude. She always reached out to those in need to let them know she was there. She was the neighborhood mother and grandmother to all of her daughter’s and granddaughters’ friends and the wife a man could only hope for. This day she sees the glorious face of Jesus. Today she no longer suffers. In her Bible she had this verse written on a card - 1 Peter 5:10 “And the God of all Grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.” A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Bethlehem East Baptist Church with Rev. Faron Golden officiating, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.