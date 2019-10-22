Mrs. Martha Jane Gantt, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 76. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at East Tallassee Church of Christ with Mike McElroy officiating. Burial will follow in Gantt Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Gantt is survived by her husband of sixty years, Gene Gantt; children, Andy Gantt (Gina), Deirdra Durham (Mike) and Hope Henderson (Mark); grandchildren, Lauryn Beckham (Philip), Krysten Lynn (Tal), Nathan Henderson and Natalie Henderson; great grandchildren, Drew Beckham, Tripp Lynn and Ella Claire Lynn, brother, Bennie Jarrell (Jean) and several nieces, nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Margarette Jarrell. The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time, at East Tallassee Church of Christ.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.