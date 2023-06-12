Mrs. Martha “Jean” McCarty, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, formerly of
Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the age of 87. She was born February 6, 1936, in Tallassee, Alabama, to James Whitt and Melvin Vernell Hornsby.
Mrs. McCarty is survived by her daughter, Carol Eason; brother, Wayne Hornsby (Becky); sisters, Ruth Wallace and Jeanette Lambert; her best friend for more than 70 years, Betty Singleton; grandchildren, Erik Eason (Candice), Evan Eason and Elis Eason (Sherri); great grandchildren, Hannah Eason, Ella Eason, Avery Eason, Eyan Eason, Amil Eason and Emily Eason; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Whitt and Melvin Vernell Hornsby and her son, Dennis McCarty; five brothers and sisters.
Mrs. McCarty attended Macedonia Christian Church while raising her children and living in Tallassee, Alabama. She was a singer, dancer and excellent cook. Mimi” was also extremely family-oriented.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 16, 2023, from 10:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at Macedonia Christian Church. Burial will follow in Macedonia Christian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 700 Century Park S., #225, Birmingham, Alabama 35226 - resourcecenter@mdausa.org.
