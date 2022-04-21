Mrs. Martha Wood, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, May 31, 1937, to Cecil and Thelma Golden.
Mrs. Wood is survived by her daughters, Teresa Gordon, Tammy Roberts and Mary Wood; grandchildren, Rachel McLain (Shawn), Cortney McKenzie, Josh Hood (Jadie), Hannah Coan (Jake), Kaylie Fannin (Josh), Madison Sanders, Abby Gray and Robert Wayne Wood; 19 great grandchildren; brother (like a son), Ronnie Golden (Linda Sue) and sister, Judy Stalnaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Mr. Ronnie Wood; son, Ronald Wood; parents, Cecil and Thelma Golden and grandmother, Carrie Golden.
Mrs. Wood was an accomplished seamstress and a caregiver for many people. She also loved flowers and birds. She especially loved and cared for her family.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev Danny Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
