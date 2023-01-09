Mrs. Mary Ann Hanna, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the age of 69. She was born July 21, 1953, to Robert Edward and Grace Lee.
Mrs. Hanna is survived by her husband, Phil Hanna; sons, Jamie Hester and John Hester (Stephanie); brothers, Jim Lee (Joann), Jerry Lee (Patsy) and Doug Lee; grandchildren, Katie Alvarez, Christian Hester, Bethany Hester, Samuel Hester, Samantha Hester and Carolyn Hester and three great grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Betty Stevens and her brothers, Bill Lee, Joe Lee and Johnny Lee.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating.
