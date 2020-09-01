Mrs. Mary George Mann McKenzie, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed away peacefully in her home on August 24, 2020 at the age of 90.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tallassee, Alabama at 11:30 a.m. with Dr. Jay Wolf officiating and Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. COVID-19 precautions will be observed and everyone is asked to wear a facemask.
Mrs. McKenzie is survived by her husband of 71 years, Billy G. McKenzie; daughter-in-law, Melanie McKenzie and grandchildren, Sally McKenzie, Will McKenzie and Phillip McKenzie. She was preceded in death by her son, Gil McKenzie; mother, Sallie Price Mann and father, Clinton Mann.
Mrs. McKenzie was a member of First Baptist Church, Montgomery, Alabama, where she faithfully attended the Merry Hearts Sunday School Class. In her earlier years she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority at Auburn University; taught Sunday School and sang in the choir at First Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama and was a member of the Evergreen Study Club in Evergreen, Alabama. She enjoyed time on Lake Martin, tennis, playing bridge and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors following the graveside ceremony.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Oak Grove Inn Independent Living Facility, the caring sitters of Right at Home Montgomery Metro and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
