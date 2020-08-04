Mrs. Myra Nell McElroy, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 88.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Gardens, Anniston, Alabama with Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. McElroy is survived by her two sons, Michael McElroy (Suzanne) and Mark McElroy (Clyde Parks); three grandchildren, Heather Hnat (Bill), Amy Henderson (Brandon) and Mac McElroy (Haleigh); five great grandchildren, Graham Funderburk, Linnea Hnat, Lorelai Hnat, Kate Henderson and Connor Henderson; siblings, Johnny Parker (Norma), Marthette Turner and Frankie Harman (Ralph),
She is preceded in death by her husband, Maron “Mac” McElroy; parents, Frank and Ethel Parker; brothers, James Parker and Denzil Parker and her sister, Helen White.
Mrs. McElroy was a member of East Tallassee Church of Christ since moving to Tallassee in 2015. She lived in Anniston and Weaver, Alabama for more than 60 years. She was married to photographer Mac McElroy for almost 40 years. She loved home and enjoyed having her family there.
