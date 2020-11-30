Mrs. Opal D. Spangler, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born January 16, 1932. Graveside services will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Carrville Cemetery with Kandy Gantt officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Mitchell (Charles); grandsons, Chad Mitchell and Mathew D. Mitchell. Her beloved Nieces, Linda Coppinger, Jan Mooty and Susan Bateman, her precious caregiver as well, who allowed her to stay at her home for the past four years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eldridge and Irene Ballentine; brother, Forrest Ballentine and sister, Margie Waites.
Opal loved her family, friends and Auburn football. She had many stories to share of when she worked with Coach Jordan and the Auburn Tigers.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
