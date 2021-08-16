Mrs. Opal R. Ingram Harris, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2021, at the age of 99. She was born May 24, 1922. Mrs. Harris is survived by her daughter, Carol McDaniel (Ron); son, Stan Ingram (Shannon) and five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; five great, great grandchildren and three step grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vershow and Cassie Wallace; husbands, Stancle Ingram and Jim Harris and two brothers, Leon Wallace and Aby Wallace. Mrs. Harris was a very active member and Sunday school teacher of First Baptist Church, Tallassee. Private Graveside services will be Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery. Jeffcoat Funeral Home is in charge of all local arrangements.
