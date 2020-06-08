Mrs. Pamela “Pam” DeLong, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the age of 65. Memorial services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. graveside in Rose Hill cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. Mrs. DeLong is survived by her daughters, Donna DeLong Godbee (Emmitt), Molly DeLong Tousignant (Jeff) and son, Doug DeLong; grandchildren, Rene Alldredge, Matt Steele, Kelly Chappell (Nate), Alex DeLong, Krissy DeLong, Katie Roan (Christopher); great grandchildren, Evelyn Steele, Olivia Steele, Nora Steele, Wyatt Alldredge, Nathan Alldredge and special friend Peggy Brackett. She is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, William M. DeLong; parents, Underwood and Ellie Achimon. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to East Tallassee United Methodist Church, 101 Central Blvd., Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.36078.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
