Mrs. Pat Burak, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 66.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church with Father Matt Rudzik officiating. Burial will follow in Refuge Baptist Church Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Burak is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steven Burak; daughters, Sarah Hornsby (Britt), Melissa Tindol (Kyle) and Stella Krajniak (Nick); grandchildren, Quinn Hornsby, Delaney Jo Tindol and James Tindol; siblings, Linda Smith (Charles) of Buna, Texas, Peggie Nowling (Cleve) of Collierville, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, William Taylor, Sr. and mother, Elizabeth Flurry Taylor; brothers, William (Billy) Taylor, Jr. and his wife, Denise and David Allen Taylor.
Mrs. Burak always had a warm smile and had a kind spirit for those she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 11, 2020, from 5:00 p.m.until 7:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Camp ASCCA, P.O. Box 21, Jacksons Gap, Alabama, 36861, online@campascca.network-forgood.com, through pay pal, paypal.me/campascca or Life Choice Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 780632, Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
On-line condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
