Mrs. Patricia Hughes, 72, of Tallassee, passed away November 27, 2019. She was born January 3, 1947. Funeral service will be Tuesday, December 3, at 2 p.m., at Liberty Baptist Church with Rev. David Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at the church. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Faye Hughes; son, John B. Walters; sister, Hazel Fulmer; brother, Jimmy Fulmer; six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Hughes; three sisters, Jerri Bradli, Barbara Fulmer and Helen Lock; and brother, Billy Fulmer. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
