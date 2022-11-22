Mrs. Patricia Patterson Baker, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the age of 87. She was born March 11, 1935, in Tallassee, Alabama, to Morris and Mildred Patterson.
Mrs. Baker is survived by her sons, Richard L. Baker (Taryn) and David C. Baker (Holli); sister, Nadine Totty; grandchildren, Angelia Howes, Monica Baker, Brittany Harris, Nevada Daigle and Abigail Baker; great grandchildren, Candice Daigle, Cassidy Peterson, Megan Baker, Ashton Knepell and Luke Harris.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard L. Baker, Jr., her parents, Morris and Mildred Patterson and her daughter, Teresa Baker Daigle.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Graveside Services will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 53 Perimeter Center E Suite 100, Atlanta, Georgia 30346 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
