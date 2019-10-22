Mrs. Peggy Attaway Ward, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the age of 70, from her battle with cancer at Tallassee Health and Rehab in Tallassee, Alabama. She was born in Georgia on June 2, 1949.
Mrs. Ward is survived by her son, Robert W. Ward (Shay); brothers and sisters, Roger Attaway (Donna), Ned Attaway (Gail), Donna Massey (Milan), Ronald Attaway (Pam), Glinda Grantham (David) and Wanda Almand. She had several grandchildren, Taylor Ward, April McClain, Brian Moseley, Tammy Kelley, Dakota Attaway, Chase Luster, Conner Luster, Lindsay Bates and a bundle of joy on the way, Gage K. Ward; four great grandchildren, Kathleen Lamar, Brock Young, Jonathan Jupiter, Patricia Willis and many, many more that she called her babies and family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years in 2007, Tommy J. Ward; parents, Roger E. and Annie Gurley Attaway; son, Jeff R. Attaway and sister, Shirley Attaway. Mrs. Ward was a loving woman. She loved everyone that she met. Once you met her you was her FAMILY. She was a church going woman and found her church home at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Wetumpka, Alabama. Mrs. Ward is to be cremated and the family ask in lieu of flowers please donate to her services at Jeffcoat Funeral Home, P.O. Box 780758, Tallassee, Alabama. The family will have a Memorial service in her honor at a later date at the home of Mrs. Ward.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
