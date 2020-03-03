Mrs. Peggy Buce Slaton, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 85. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael “Rock” Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Slaton is survived by her children, Robert I. Slaton II (Susan), Susan E. Boudreau (Tommy), Carol A. Bailey (Clay), Joel H. Slaton; grandchildren, Sarah J. Corkran, Andrew R. Slaton, Sellers Boudreau, Hunter Boudreau, Allison Slaton, Harrison Slaton, Slaton Bailey, James Austin Bailey and great grandchild, Madison Corkran. She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Hollis Buce, Dorma B. Trout, Mildred B. Parsons, Evelyn B. Thornell and Archie D. Buce, Jr. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 10:30AM until service time.
