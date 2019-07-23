Mrs. Peggy Jill Huey, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 66. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home, Tallassee, Alabama. Burial will follow at Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Huey is survived by her husband, Thomas M. Phelan and cousin, Julie Williams. The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Her husband would like to give a very special thank you to her caretaker and cousin, Julie Williams.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
