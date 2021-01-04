Mrs. Peggy Sue Worthy, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at the age of 86. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Clint McBroom officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her sons, Frank Waits (Susie) and Mike Waits; grandchildren, Brek Waits, Micah Waits (Jennifer), Jacquiline Waits Tucker (Lance), Mathew Worthy (Karita), Miles Waits (Karli), Mitchell Worthy, Gotlieb Waits and Victoria Waites; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Lloyd Frank Emfinger, Jr. (Linda); nieces and nephews, Jan Emfinger, John Emfinger, Susan Emfinger (Martha), Scott Emfinger, Tommy Emfinger and Kay Emfinger (Shannon). She is preceded in death by her husband, Dolph Worthy; son, Shayne Worthy; parents, Lloyd Frank Emfinger, Sr. and Myrtice Pauline Emfinger and her brother, Tommy Emfinger. Peggy was a beloved daughter, mother, and friend and a faithful member of Tallassee First United Methodist Church for 77 years. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Ivy Creek Hospice, 500 Hospital; Drive, Wetumpka, Alabama, 36092. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
