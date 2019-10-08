Mrs. Penny Lou Bongiovanni, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away in her home Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 59. The family will have a memorial service Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Seman Baptist Church, 11380 Greer Rd., Wetumpka, Alabama, 36092, with Rev. David Braden officiating. She is survived by her dog “Bug”, four sisters, Pam Jackson, Sandy Gates, Shelleen Davis, Roseann Vanhorne; one brother, Terry Burgess; her best friend Robert and several nieces and nephews. Penny served in the Armed Forces, loved music and was loved by all. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Shelleen Davis, 1310 Lindsey Rd., Eclectic, Alabama, 36024, to help with funeral arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
