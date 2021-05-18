Mrs. Sandra F Jones, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away Saturday, May, 15, 2021 at the age of 78.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, May 19, 2021at 11:15 a.m. from Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Jones was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Larry Jones; one daughter, Deborah Connell; one son, Darrin Howard; two grandchildren, Allan Cunningham and Derek Connell; three great grandchildren, Bryson Connell, Kenzlie Connell and Ayden Connell.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, May, 19, 2021 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home, Tallassee, Alabama.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
