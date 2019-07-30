Mrs. Sandra F. Wadsworth, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 77. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Eclectic, Alabama, with Minister Mike McElroy officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Mr. Donald J. Wadsworth; sons, Larry Wayne Wadsworth and Steven Lee Wadsworth; grandson, Jacob Paul Wadsworth and her great grandsons, Gabriel Paul and Paxton Reed Wadsworth. Sandra was a very loving wife and mother and was a beautiful soul. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery from 1:30 p.m. until service time.
