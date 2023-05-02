Mrs. Sarah Taylor “Mama Sarah” Johnson, a resident of Tallassee (Reeltown Community), Alabama, passed away Wednesday April 25, 2023, at the age of 85. She was born July 3, 1937 in Tallassee, Alabama to Mr. James Melvin Taylor, Sr. and Hixie Powell Taylor.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Debra Johnson Lynn (Eric); sisters, Susie Griggs (Noah), Mary Sherer and Martha Crim; brothers, Grady “T Bone” Taylor (Sheila), Carl Taylor and Mark Taylor (Amy); sisters-in-law, Jane Taylor and Peggy Taylor; grandchildren, Justin Ledbetter, Lauren Ledbetter, Elijah Lynn (Tiffany), Ryan Johnson (Ashley), Brooke Lane (John), Rachel Griffin (Phillip) and Rebekah “Bekah” Taylor; great grandchildren, Addelyn and Olivia Johnson, Madelyn Dunaway and Dallas Ann Lynn; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Doyle Johnson; son, Rodney Johnson; daughter, Denise Taylor (Billy); parents, Melvin Taylor, Sr. and Hixie Taylor; brothers, Melvin Taylor, Jr. (Judy), Tommy Taylor, Paul Taylor and Dale Taylor; brother-in-law, Martin Sherer and sister-in-law, Kathy Taylor.
Mama Sarah was a member of Macedonia Christian Church all of her adult life. She was also very active in the Reeltown Community all of her life, being a huge Reeltown and Auburn Football fan. She was known for her perfect hair and make-up appearance and her love of dancing. Everyone loved Mama Sarah for her compassionate and sincere, caring demeanor. She adored her family above all else and was the true Matriarch of the Taylor Family.
The family will receive friends, Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 1:00PM until service time at 2:00PM at Macedonia Christian Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.