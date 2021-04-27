Mrs. Sheila Webster Lee, a lifelong resident of Reeltown, Alabama, went to be with Jesus Christ on April 26, 2021. Sheila was born on October 30, 1947 to Dorace Webster and Margaret (Rhodes) Webster. Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. from New Prospect United Methodist Church with Bro. Butch Cousins and Bro. Dan Rhodes officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Doug Lee; son, Travis Lee (Ginger); daughter, Tameka Lee McCormack (Michael); sister, Judy (Webster) Nelson; grandchildren, Kasey Flurry (Dylan), Hayden Shaw, Kyndel Lee and Logan Lee; great grandchildren, Piper Flurry and Charlotte Flurry and many nieces and nephews. She is a graduate of Reeltown High School in 1966. She was employed at Wal-mart in Tallassee, Alabama for 22 years. She was a long time member of New Prospect United Methodist Church. She was a special person who always thought of others before herself. She faithfully prayed for others even during her sickest times. Sheila loved the Lord and many times would say “God is in control”, even in her last days. Sheila will be greatly missed here on earth but what a celebration she is having now. II Corinthians 5:8, “We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.”
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.