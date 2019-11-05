Mrs. Sherrl Wilson, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 70. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at East Tallassee Baptist Church, with Rev. Andrew Schmitt officiating. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her husband, J.W. Wilson; children, Chris Hewitt, Scott Hewitt (B.J.), Lisa Wilson, Alan Wilson (Mandy); grandchildren, Yonna Smith, Kimberleigh Hewitt, Skylar Wall, Kristin Martin, Galan McIlwain, David Patillo, Baleigh Wilson and Bryant Wilson; fourteen great grandchildren; three sisters, Teresa Smith, Teena McGhar and Lillie Reber (David); brother, Tim Sanders and several nieces and nephews. Sherrl loved her family, flowers and her cat “Sam”. The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
