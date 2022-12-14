Mrs. Shirley D. King, a resident of Reeltown, Alabama, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 79. She was born June 7, 1943, in Clay County, Alabama to Earnest and Lou Ella Dean.
Mrs. King is survived by her children, Randy (Lisa) King, Belinda (William) Reeves, Carla (Steve) Brooks and Sharon (Toby) King; sisters, Charlene Mask, Marlene Moncus and Exie Grant; nine grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry T. King; mother and father, Ex and Lou Ella Dean; brother, Charles Dean and sisters, Roxie Cook and Christine Jones.
Mrs. King was an accomplished seamstress and she was employed with the Tallassee Sewing Factory for over 20 years.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 12:00PM until 1:00PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel and a graveside service will follow at 1:00PM at Carrville Cemetery.
