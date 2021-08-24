Mrs. Shirley Jo Pemberton Turner, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the age of 86. She was born November 29, 1934, in Tallassee, Alabama to Jonah and Iris Pemberton.
Mrs. Turner is survived by her son, Mike Turner (Iris); daughter, Lynn Michele Heisler; four grandchildren, Scott Turner, Michele Snow (Josh), Elisa Turner and Avery Heisler; four great grandchildren, Bradley Turner, Meagan Turner, Jasmine Snow, Ansleigh Raye Heisler and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ray Scott Turner; parents, Jonah and Iris Pemberton and son, Jeffrey Mark Turner.
Mrs. Turner was a long time member of Providence Primitive Baptist Church in Kent, Alabama and she retired from Neptune Technology after many years of service.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 23, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Providence Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home
Tallassee, Alabama
