Mrs. Suzanne Cheryl Coco Streetman, age 63 passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Tallassee Community Hospital. She was born August 22, 1958, in Peekskill, New York, to John A. Coco and Mary Charles Storey Coco.
Suzanne was a graduate of John Patterson Technical School. She worked many years as a beautician and barber before going to work for Map Communications in 2002.
Suzanne is survived by her loving husband Paul Robert Streetman, her children, John Paul Streetman, Libby Gail Streetman and James Metcalf. She was blessed to be a grandmother (Nonna) to Georgia and Savannah Hathcock who she loved deeply. Suzanne is also survived by siblings, Shelia Thornton, John A. Coco (Manna Coco), James A. Coco (Cathy Coco), Mary Grace Hammock (Randal Hammock) and Charles Coco (Betty Coco). She is preceded in death by her father, mother and brother-in-law, Tony Thornton. She is also survived by multiple cousins, nieces and nephews that loved her very much.
The family wants to give special thanks to cousins, Glenda Burton, Brenda Holt and Linda Jennings for all they have done during these heartbreaking times. Suzanne was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. Most Importantly Suzanne was a faithful servant to our Lord and we have no doubt she is celebrating eternal life today in Heaven.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.