Mrs. Teresa Hight Bowen, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the age of 70.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Bowen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Elwyn Bowen; daughter, Emily Lambert (Morgan); granddaughter, Claire Lambert; sisters, Julie Hight and JoAnna Sanders and her nephew, Jack Thomas Williams.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Joyce Hight.
Teresa was a devoted wife, mother, Nana and teacher. She was a teacher with Tallassee Schools for 30 years, focusing her educational talents on teaching first and second grades. She was a member of First Baptist Church where she shared a love for Christ with all.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. until service time at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
