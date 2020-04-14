Mrs. Teresa McCullough, 57, of Tallassee, passed away April 6, 2020. She was born November 16, 1962. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Guy McCullough; children, Rosey (Kevin) Webster and Kevin McCullough; grandchild, Landon Webster; brother, Tim Carlisle; special friend/sister, Kathy Burrows and a loving, extended family. There will be a private graveside service for the family. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
