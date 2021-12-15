Mrs. Voncile (MamaCile) Taunton Ledbetter
1926 - 2021
Mrs. Voncile (MamaCile) Taunton Ledbetter, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born March 2, 1926 in Eclectic, Alabama to John Albert and Camillia Taunton.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:30PM from New Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery with Mr. Martin Johnson officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Ledbetter is survived by her son, Joel Ledbetter (Donna); daughter, Jan Ledbetter (Chad Abrams); grandchildren, Carmen Ledbetter LeVally (Jacob), Megan Ledbetter (Alex Beene), Madeline Ledbetter, Whitnie Helms (Todd) and Cade Cosby (Ashton); great grandchildren, Abigail Jo Helms, Lily Helms, Landon LeVally, Oella Beene, Cora Beth Beene, Emi Kate Cosby; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Mr. Joe Fred Ledbetter; parents, John Albert and Camillia Taunton; siblings, Pete Taunton, Elva Taunton, Bill Taunton, Elois Taunton Milner, Vernell Taunton and Delma Taunton.
Mrs. Ledbetter was the owner of Voncile’s Beauty Shop in Carrville for over 50 years. She was a member of New Prospect United Methodist Church for over 60 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either New Prospect United Methodist Church or Reeltown High School.
