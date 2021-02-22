Mrs. Wanda Griffith Waldrep, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the age of 62. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Dorley officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by her step children, Johnny Waldrep and Laurie Cosby (Wes); four grandchildren; siblings, Randall Griffith, Mitchell Griffith (Kathy), Anita Ingram, Rodney Griffith (Cindy); and several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Waldrep; parents, Herbert and Betty Jean Griffith and her sister, Lois Ann Ward.
Wanda’s selfless and kind hearted ways will be deeply missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, February 19, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.