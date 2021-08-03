Mrs. Wanda Lou Wardlow, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the age of 79. She was born March 31, 1942 in Brookston, Texas to Thurman and Nannie Mae Payton. Mrs. Wardlow is survived by her sister, Juanita Payton and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, George Wardlow and parents, Thurman and Nannie Mae Payton. Mrs. Wardlow spent 30 years as a school teacher and she was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Rev. John Curry officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
